Bible not against Polygamy – Pastor tells Christian men

A pastor and marriage researcher Daniel Eshun says Christian men can marry more than one wife because the Bible does not speak against polygamy.

According to him, there is no point in the bible where God or any of the prophets spoke against marrying more than a wife.

The long-standing preacher and author of marriage books said if the growing difference in numbers between men and women is not addressed, many women will not have husbands in the future.

“At what point did Polygamy become a sin? There is nothing that says that Christian man cannot have more than one wife. The Adam and Eve story is one that is used to support monogamy. There is a lot of figurative language used by Moses in Genesis. The first 5 books of the Bible was written for the Jewish People. We cannot sit in Accra, UK or elsewhere and interpret the first 5 books of the Bible. If we want the right interpretation, we have to talk to the Jewish people. The Jewish people believe in both monogamous and polygamous.

“ A man who wishes to marry more wives cannot take his wife by surprise. He is to inform his existing wife first. In 2020, we will have about 3 million women between the ages of 15 and 25 who will not have husbands if we do nothing about it. We have side chicks in Africa because the church is not teaching the people the right thing, ” the Pastor at the One Faith Church told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr.

However in response, a fellow pastor, Prophet Kofi Oduro, of the Alabaster International Ministry said Christians must not be confused about God’s position on marriage. He said the teachings of the bible does not support polygamy.

“There is no where that the scripture validates polygamy in the New Testament. We need to understand the different dispensation that man lived in. It is lust that draws married men to other women even though some will give other reasons. But it is lust. We shall all give account unto God. We should be careful what we do”.

