Kwahu South District Assembly disburses disability fund

The Kwahu South District Assembly has disbursed a total of GH¢105,000.00 to Persons With Disability (PWD) within the District to empower them to undertake economic ventures that would sustain their lives.

This was at a public forum organised for them by the Kwahu South District Assembly Disability Fund Management Committee in Mpraeso for the disbursement.

The amount includes money for start up / business expansion and also acquisition of equipment/logistics. The money forms part of the Assembly’s share of the Common Fund and covered about 70 selected individual beneficiaries.

The District Chief Executive, Emmanuel Atta Ofori entreated the beneficiaries to try to invest the money into productive ventures to help uplift their standards of living and welfare.

He also cautioned the beneficiaries not to sell the logistics given to them.



The Director of Social Development, Mr. Adu Asante said the selection of beneficiaries was very transparent since they had used the prescribed guidelines to arrive at the decision as to who should benefit out of the numerous applications they received seeking for support from the fund.

He explained that one major requirement was that the applicant for the fund must of necessity be a disabled person and submitted an application detailing what he or she intended to use the money for and based on the convincing reasons stated the committee approved it.

He stated that the purpose of the fund was to empower persons with disability economically to get them out of the street begging for alms which sometimes resulted in the loss of precious lives of some of them through accidents.

The beneficiaries expressed their profound gratitude to the Assembly for considering them for the fund and promised to use it in ways that would benefit them and their dependents.

Source: Kwahu South District Communication Bureau