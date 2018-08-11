Newly appointed MTN Ghana CEO gets Otumfuo’s blessing

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has charged the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of telecommunications giant MTN Ghana, to do well in his stride to take the company a notch higher than he met it.

Selorm Adadevor on Friday paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace to officially introduce himself to the monarch.

His entourage which included the outgoing CEO Ebenezer Twum Asante also donated drinks and an amount of GhC20,000 to the Otumfuo Charity Fund.

Speaking on behalf of the Asantehene, the Juabenghene Nana Otuo Sirebuor II requested that the company remains focused on churning out innovations in providing quality service for its subscribers.

“We welcome you and thank you for the donations. I will urge Mr Adadevor to ensure that MTN corrects every hitch in its voice calls. Under Ebenezer we saw a progression to a 4G network. I believe you should make progress and begin offering us 4.5G and even 5g services,” Nana Otuo Sirebuor urged.

Mr Adadevor gave assurances of his commitment to hold the fort and build on the successes chalked by his predecessors.

“Today we have 4G technology as well as internet and other services around media, video and music. But there is an opportunity to do more and what I will bring is to take what we have already done and to add on more services to make sure that your lives are a bit more brighter,” he assured.

Mr Adadevor also outlined that MTN is committed to completing 300 cell sites in hard-to-reach communities by the end of this year as part of its rural telephony drive.

He also assured that MTN is committed to its Corporate Social Responsibility of meeting the pressing needs of deprived communities and investing in the national ambition to bridge Ghana’s digital divide.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Ivan Heathcote – Fumador