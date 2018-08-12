CBG halts payment of fixed deposit returns to Beige customers

Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited has decided to defer payment of fixed deposits customers of the now defunct bank Beige.

According to the bank, the delay in the payment of fixed deposits customers will be resumed after ten days when it hopes some detected anomalies would have been corrected.

“We have noticed certain anomalies regarding the treatment of individual fixed deposits placed with the defunct Beige Bank and its affiliate-Beige capital Asset Management.

“We are therefore deferring any redemption of mixed deposits for a period of ten (10) days, effective today 9th August 2018, to enable our team reconcile the accounts between the defunct bank and its affiliate,” the statement signed by the CEO of the bank DanieL Addo said.

Meanwhile, Some employees of the bank are likely to lose their jobs in the coming days as a probation has been given out to them by management.

A letter which welcomes the staff to their new employer also noted they will be assessed in the next 60 days after which their employment status will be affirmed.

“Dear Employee. CONSOLIDATED BANK GHANA LIMITED We wish to welcome you to the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited.

“As you are aware the Bank of Ghana has withdrawn the operating license of your Bank and the Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd.. has assumed the assets and liabilities of the Bank.

“The purpose of this letter is to inform you that you will be working with the new Bank for a period of 60 days for certain during which time it will be possible for your employment status to be assessed.

“Based on this assessment, a determination will be made as to whether you will continue to be in employment with the Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd. Kindly be reminded that you will still operate from your current workplace,” the letter written by the CEO of the bank to staff said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM