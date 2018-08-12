Kanye West: I wasn’t stumped by Kimmel’s Trump question

By Kent Mensah
West paid a visit to Trump Tower shortly after Mr Trump was elected
Kanye West has denied being stumped when asked on TV about his support for President Donald Trump – saying he didn’t have time to reply.

The normally chatty rapper seemed lost for words when TV host Jimmy Kimmel asked him whether he thought Mr Trump cared about black people, “or any people at all”.

His silence on Thursday’s show prompted Kimmel to cut to a commercial break.

But West tweeted on Saturday that he “wasn’t given a chance to answer”.

He said Kimmel’s question “was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break”.

