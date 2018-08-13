Dansoman shootings: We shall find culprits – Police

The Accra Regional Police Command has assured that it would leave no stone unturned in its quest to apprehend the robbers that shot four of its personnel.

The robbers shot the police officers Saturday at Asore Danho, a suburb of Dansoman in Accra.

Two other civilians also sustained gunshots wounds in the incident which happened at about 11 pm.

The officers were responding to alerts of a robbery in the area leading to them being shot. One was shot in the chest.

Speaking on the development on Morning Starr, the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Alex Mensah said the command is on the heels of the suspects.

“…We are still on their heels. At least, we have information about who they were and we are trying to locate them. We shall surely get to them,” he stated.

Responding to claims that the police are trigger happy during minor security situations, after the shooting of the four officers, the DCOP said the allegations were not true.

“My men know when to open fire and when not to. The human rights issues are there, they’ll come but my men will always be exonerated because we don’t just open fire on people,” he told Morning Starr host Francis Abban.

