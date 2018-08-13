E/R: Mother, 42, Daughter, 25, die during labour

A 42-year-old mother and her 25-year-daughter have died during labour at the Assesewa Government Hospital in the Eastern region.

The deceased persons Mable Maku Tekpertey and Sarah Tekpertey, have been buried side by side at their Dawatrim village near Assesewa.

The bereaved family is blaming medical ineffectiveness at the Assesewa Hospital for the harrowing incidents which led to the death of the two just two weeks apart.

The late Mabel Maku Terkpertey died at the Regional Hospital, Koforidua after she developed life threatening complications following a caesarean section at the Assesewa Government Hospital.

She was referred to the regional Hospital where he passed away but her Ninth (9) baby survived.

Two weeks later, Sarah Terkpetey, 25, went into labour at the Assesewa Hospital but according to a Medical report, she suffered ‘obstructed labour’ and died with the baby.

But the bereaved family has rejected the account of the hospital accusing it of medical negligence.

The Assesewa Hospital has, however, denied any wrong doing. According to the hospital, Sarah suffered haemorrhage after a caesarean section but the hospital had a shortage of blood and got only two pints of blood out of 5 needed.

The hospital added that it has only one theatre room which accommodates one emergency case at a time.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah