Government bars Ghana FA’s Osei Palmer from travelling

Ghana FA Executive committee member Wilfred Osei Kwaku has been hit with a travel ban for what appears a witch-hunt for challenging government’s decision to dissolve the federation.

The outspoken football administrator, who is the owner of second-tier side Tema Youth, has been prevented from traveling outside the country.

Ghana’s Immigration Department prevented him from traveling outside the country on a number of occasions last week in what appears attempts to cow him into submission.

Osei Kwaku, nicknamed ‘Palmer’ has been the lone ranger in the battle against government over a decision to dissolve the Ghana FA.

The running battle has brought football on its knees with the Tema Youth bankroller insisting government has no power to dissolve the FA.

The highly-respected financial banker and auditor has been left to fight for other members of the Executive Committee who have vanished into thin air without a trace.

He is the only standing member of the injuncted FA who has demonstrated tenacity and courage in engaging government publicly on attempts to dissolve the federation.

It appears his bold approach has ruffled feathers in the ruling New Patriotic Party after been slapped with a travel ban.

Ghanaian authorities have been tight-lipped on the reasons for the latest decision, but GHANAsoccernet.com understands government has been unhappy with his public utterances regarding the potential dissolution of the FA.

The country’s football has been thrown into chaos after an investigative piece by controversial journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed widespread corruption in the game.

Key officials were filmed taking cash gift in a sting operation which has brought the 13-year reign of Ghana FA President Kwesi Nyantakyi to an end.

The country’s government are taken steps to dissolve the association over claims of being a tool for corruption.

