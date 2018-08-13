Kotoko dissolve current management

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana premier league giants, Asante Kotoko, Dr. Kwame Kyei has dissolved the current management of the club as he institutes a new one with immediate effect.

In a statement signed by the Administrative Manager of the club, Rose Padmore Yeboah, and posted to the club’s twitter handled, the club’s Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei, asked all members of the dissolved management to “hand over their offices to the club’s secretariat.”

Dr. Kyei is reported to be unhappy with the performance of the current management despite leading the team to FA Cup success last season.

The old management members include Lawyer Yaw Boafo (Head of legal affairs ), Dr. Michael Leat (Head of Medical team), Lawyer Thomas Boakye Agyemang (Accra Representative) and Obed Acheampong (Communication manager).

The Porcupine Warriors finished fifth in the first round of the suspended Zylofon Cash Premier League.

Statement:

Source:StarrSports