Let’s feel the promises – Shatta Wale to Akufo-Addo

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has appealed to president Akufo-Addo to “speed up” with his policies aimed at transforming the economy.

Speaking to Giovanni Caleb on Starr Drive on Monday, the ‘Taking Over’ hit maker stated Ghanaians are “suffering” and it is about time politicians walked the talk.

“We’re suffering,” the controversial musician stressed.

“People are complaining,” Shatta Wale remarked to the president.

He added: “Let’s feel the promises on the ground. Walk the talk. Listen to us. We’re suffering.”

The ‘Gringo’ singer suggested to the handlers of Nana Addo to give ordinary Ghanaians the chance to confer with the president to know more about happenings in society.

He was optimistic president Akufo-Addo will deliver, hoping his appointees will live up to expectations.

Charles Nii Amarh Mensah Jnr, as he is known in private life, was in the studio to speak about his new album yet-to-be launched on October 13, 2018 at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair.

“I have 17 tracks on the album.. We are targeting the whole of Africa so we are being very strategic with the album,” he said.

“The whole idea behind Shatta Wale is to channel things to the youth … And my team is always supportive backing my every move,” the 2014 Ghana Music Awards ‘Artiste of the Year’ winner said.

He said he will continue to support society, calling on corporate Ghana to also support the needy.

