NPP’s Kandahar boys attack Tamale hospital CEO

By kwame acheampong
The Kandahar boys stormed the hospital Monday morning

The Chief Executive Officer of the Tamale Teaching hospital in the Northern region has allegedly been assaulted  by members of an NPP affiliated vigilante group Kandahar Boys after they stormed the hospital.

The incident occurred Monday morning, Starr News’ Northern regional correspondent Eliasu Tanko reported.

The CEO’s office and has been locked and the key taken away by the irate group who accuse him of incompetence.

The Police is yet to arrive at the scene.

More soon…

 

