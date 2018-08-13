Official: Bashir Hayford takes over as Black Queens coach

Coach Bashir Hayford will lead Ghana’s Black Queens into the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, starrsportsgh.com has confirmed.

The experienced trainer, who previously handled the Ghana senior women’s team, resumed work for a second spell at their Prampram training base on Monday.

Bashir Hayford takes over from Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe who had been in acting capacity since the departure of Mas-Ud Didi Dramani to Danish club

Starrsportsgh.com is informed that coach Hayford’s appointment is upon the request of Quarcoo-Tagoe who asked for “somebody more experienced to understudy.”

Coach Mercy Quarcoo-Tagoe led the Black Queens to win the 2018 Wafu B Women’s Cup in Cote d’Ivoire but now reverts to her assistant role.

Ghana is preparing to compete in the Women’s Afcon slated for Accra and Cape Coast from November 17 to December 1.

Source: Starrsports

