Power theft at Kasoa; 280 homes to pay over Ghc480k

The Central regional office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has caused 280 household to cough up Ghc483, 449.28 being payment for illegally using power.

The culprits were made up of 202 residential users and 78 commercial users all situated within the Kasoa area.

The defaulters who did not want to risk prosecution quickly proceeded to make those payments.

The company has, however, served notice that it will double its monitoring efforts as more homes and companies are suspected to be involved in the illegal use of electricity in the area.

Speaking to Starr News, the Manager of the Company, Mr. Kow Ampah, indicated that power theft has adverse effect on the company’s operations especially in raising the needed capital for its operations.

The company, he added has started embarking on routine checks and monitoring at various establishments in making sure illegal connections and tampered meters are detected and done away.

Culprits found to be engaged in such acts he stressed would not only be surcharged but also prosecuted.

The public, he added must also help in reporting such deviants in society as their activities affect the generality of Ghanaians especially in raising the necessary revenue to guarantee regular power supply in the country.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kwaku Baah-Acheamfuor