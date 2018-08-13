Shell Service Station offers employment to locals

Vivo Energy Ghana, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, has inaugurated an ultra-modern Shell service station at Westlands in the West Legon locality, to offer employment opportunities for youth within the community and convenience for customers.

The Westlands service station which has the warm and modern shop brand, ‘welcome’, state-of-the art lube-bay and Starbites restaurant, a local food company seek to provide employment opportunities for youths in the community to serve as Customer Champions, Oil Specialists, Lube Bay Technicians, Shop Executives, Cleaners, Security among others.

The Executive Vice President of Vivo Energy Group, Mr. Bernard Le Goff, who officially opened the station said the Westlands Shell service station, reaffirms Vivo Energy’s commitment of creating value for local communities and bringing the Shell brand closer them.

“Today marks another milestone as we partner Starbites, an indigenous food company to serve our customers with tasty foods and snacks, while our trained site staff provide the best of customer service at our station”, he said.

For his part, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Ebenezer Faulkner said the company will continue to meet customer needs by ensuring that its retail outlets are accessible, clean and customer-friendly.

He used the occasion to encourage commercial drivers to participate in the on-going Chairman Baako P3 campaign to enjoy all the benefits it offers.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM