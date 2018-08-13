U-20 WWC: Ghana’s Asantewaa Named Player Of The Match against New Zealand

Ghana’s Midfielder Grace Asantewaa was adjudged the best player in Ghana’s 1-0 win over New Zealand in the final group game at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

The Black Princesses bow out of the competition on a good note by beating New Zealand who failed to record a single victory after three rounds of matches.

Ruth Animah got Ghana’s only goal of the game which also proved to be the Black Princesses second goal of the competition after striker Sandra Owusu Ansah had scored in the team’s opening game against France.

Animah lashed onto an effort by Grace Asantewaa who had his shot struck the upright before the former headed into the net.

Asantewaa, who featured in all three matches was named the “Dare To Shine” Player of the Match.

She thus becomes the only Ghanaian to have been named the most valuable player in a game at this year’s competition.

Source:Starrsports