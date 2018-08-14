Assemblies of God is ready to pay taxes – Gen. Supt.

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong-Manso has welcomed the decision by the government to tax churches.

Government disclosed earlier this month plans to tax churches which have turned their fellowship into money-making venture through the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

To that end, the Commissioner of the GRA, Kofi Nti on August 9, announced that the Authority will soon launch investigations into activities of churches in the country in order to tax them.

The GRA has offered to pay informants 25 per cent of a penalty against the churches that are hiding under fellowship to make money without paying taxes to the state.

Commenting on the development at the Assemblies of God’s 29th Biennial General Assembly meeting in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to elect new leaders for the church,, Rev. Professor Manso said the church believes in the development of the country and that imposing taxes on it to ensure development is apt.

“We want the country to be developed. And your Excellency [President Akufo-Addo] for Assemblies of God, all our pastors pay tax on their income,” he stated.

“And,” he continued “all the churches that are engaged in businesses like schools, hospitals, transport and everything we pay our taxes.

“So there’s nothing new that’s coming. Assemblies of God and for that matter GPCC we are not scared.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM