Former BOST MD given rousing welcome home

Residents of Bibiani on Saturday, August 11, 2018 expressed their anger at the removal of former MD of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), Mr. Alfred Obeng about two months ago.

During his first homecoming after his removal from office in June, Mr. Obeng was received by the teeming crowd with placards: “God has punished the conspirators”, “We love you”, “We will defend you”, “We drink alcohol before Xmas”, “Our incoming MP”, “Touch not the anointed” among many others.

At the palace, Nana Nifahene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Council in his speech encouraged him not to be worried about what happened at BOST because they know his potentials and are well aware of the sabotage and frustrations he went through at BOST.

Mr Obeng expressed gratitude to the people for their unflinching support especially during his removal. He alleged he was undermined while in office leading to his dismissal.

On the appointment of government appointees, Mr. Obeng said his comments were not against the President’s mode of appointments but was just expressing the low inclusion of people from the Western region in government which could be attributed to the fact that most of the people in the region do not involve themselves in active politics among others despite the massive votes the region has been giving to the party over the years.

Mr. Obeng who was given rousing welcome is of the view the region deserves better as compared to others considering the impact it had on the 2016 general elections hence his comparison to that of Volta region. He added that the people from the region should be more active in politics so that more appointees will come from the region since in Ghana development in everything including even employment is government centred.

“I made the reference to that of Volta region not because I’m portraying tribalism but just trying to tell my people that because most people from Volta region for example do active politics though the party didn’t get more votes from there, they got comparably more appointees,” he insisted.

Mr. Obeng noted he bears no grudges and will remain focused to support the party, calling on all party members and supporters in the community to support him in his endeavor to contribute his quota to the development of the community.

