StanChart appoints Bola Adesola as Non-Executive Director

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited has appointed Mrs Harriet-Ann Omobolanle Adesola as a Non -Executive Director, to the Board of the Bank. The appointment became effective on July 27, 2018.

Bola Adesola was appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd in 2011 and became CEO of Standard Chartered Bank, Nigeria and West Africa in 2017. She provides leadership for the Bank’s business across West Africa to drive the continued strengthening of the Bank’s franchise in the region.

Prior to joining the Bank, she was Executive Director, Corporate Banking in First Bank of Nigeria Plc, with oversight of the retail and commercial banking business in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub. Previously, she was the CEO of Kakawa Discount House, Nigeria, a securities trading company where she drove record business performance.

Before Kakawa, she worked at Citibank for nine years in various senior leadership roles in Nigeria and Tanzania. An alumnus of Harvard Business School and Lagos Business School, Bola holds a Law degree from the University of Buckingham, UK. She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985.

Bola is an Honorary Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers Nigeria and sits on the Board of the Financial Markets Dealers Quotations Company. She also chairs the Central Bank of Nigeria Bankers’ Sub-Committee on Economic Development, Sustainability and Gender. She sits on the board of the Nigerian Interbank Settlement Systems Plc and currently serves as the President of the Lagos Business School Alumni Association. Bola is passionate about the development and economic empowerment of women and in 2001 co-founded Women in Business and Management (WIMBIZ), Nigeria’s foremost women-oriented network where she remains a member of the Board of Trustees.

In Standard Chartered, Bola is a member of the Global Diversity and Inclusion Council and is actively involved with women’s networks across the Bank. She was appointed to the Board of the United Nations Global Compact in 2015 and appointed as the Co-Vice-Chair of the Board in 2018.

Chairman of the Board Dr Kumah said, “I look forward to working with Mrs Adesola on the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, as we continue to maintain the Bank’s high governance and ethical standards and unlock the growth potential to deliver long-term value to all our shareholders. She will bring her extensive experience to bear in our pursuit to drive the sustainable growth of the Bank”.

Commenting on her appointment, Mrs Adesola said, “I am delighted to accept this appointment and look forward to working with the other directors of the Board to deliver sustainable value for all our stakeholders”.

Bola sits on the board of Standard Chartered in Cote D’Ivoire and brings nearly 30 years of banking experience to the Board in Ghana.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM