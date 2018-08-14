Tamale Hospital CEO reinstalled; Security beefed up

The CEO of the Tamale Teaching Hospital Dr David Zaawumya Kolbila, who was sacked from his office by New Patriotic Party (NPP) hoodlums, has been re-instated.

The regional security council led by the minister Salifu Saeed went to the major referral hospital in the North to restore law and order after the group known as Khandahar Boys locked out the CEO and sacked other management members.

The Minister promised to beef up security at the hospital to prevent the perennial disturbances instigated by party footsoldiers.

According to Starr News’ northern regional correspondent Eliasu Tanko, as part of the new security arrangement, permanent police officers will be attached to the health facility going forward.

The minister, who happens to be the chairman of the security council, served notice the security agencies will pursue the matter to bring the culprits to book.

Earlier, a member of the Kandahar boys, Razak, who spoke to Starr News said they took the action because residents of Tamale are displeased with the management style of Dr. Kolbila hence their actions.

“We have locked up the place and the keys are with us. We took the action because we are concerned residents of Tamale and the people are not happy with him,” he told news anchor Kwaku Obeng-Adjei.

This is not the first time the group is attacking a health institution in the region. In may this year, The Northern Regional Director of Ghana Health Service, Dr. Samuel Quarshie fled from his office to an unknown destination for over a month now, after the group accused him of unnecessary meddling in the affairs of other staff.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM