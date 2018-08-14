TTH chaos: Time to deal decisively with Khandahar boys – Saeed

The Northern Regional Minister Salif Saeed has said the region has had enough of Kandahar boys, a vigilante group belonging to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), and that he will crush them.

“In every situation, there are times that no matter the intermittent occurrence of it, there will be a final solution,” Mr Saeed who is also the Chairman of the Northern Regional Security Council told Starr Today’s Atiewin Mbillah-Lawson Tuesday.

“This is the time. We have to deal with this issue decisively and stop this lawlessness,” he declared, adding “We are not going to countenance this,” in reference to the recent savagery showcased by the notorious NPP hoodlums in the region.

The group on Monday locked up the office of the Chief Executive of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) Dr David Zaawumya Kolbila after allegedly assaulting and walking him out of the office.

Dr Kolbila has since been reinstated by the Northern Regional Security Council led by Mr Saeed.

The declaration to annihilate the group comes after Doctors, Nurses and Midwives of the TTH announced in a statement they “no longer feel safe” working at the facility despite his assurance to beef up security at the facility.

They are thus “withdrawing their services in TTH with immediate effect until all the following conditions are met:

“An immediate establishment of a police post to provide security for all staff and patients.

“The perpetrators of this lawlessness must render an unqualified apology to the C.E.O., all staff of TTH and patients.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be immediately arrested and arranged before a law court to face the full rigours of the laws.”

Pained by the association of the thugs to the governing party, Mr Saeed stated that the party will fully cooperate with the security agencies in the region to get the culprits arrested to face the full rigours the law.

He said, “This matter is not the issue of party matter. It’s the hospital against these boys who went and caused the problem. So the security people are going to deal with them.

“That’s the angle on which it will be handled.

When issues like these come and they are security matters, the party can only assist the security agencies. That’s why I used a household or a community as a scenario.

“The party is ready to assist the security [agencies] to be able to get these perpetrators because we are also not happy as a party.”

