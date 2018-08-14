Upper/Manya: DCE summons Assesewa Hosp. staff over mother, daughter deaths

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Upper Manya Krobo, Felix Nartey Adjao has summoned authorities of Assesewa Government Hospital and the District Director of Ghana Health Services (GHS) over the death of a mother and daughter who had both gone to the hospital to deliver their babies within a two-week interval.

The late Mabel Maku Terkpertey, 42, died at the Regional Hospital, Koforidua after she developed life-threatening complications following a caesarean section at the Assesewa Government Hospital.

She was referred to the Regional Hospital where she passed away with her baby surviving.

Two weeks later, her daughter, Sarah Terkpetey, 25, went into labour at the same facility and according to medical report, suffered “obstructed labour”, “haemorrhage shock” and “Perineal tear” and died with the baby.

The bereaved family, however, rejected the account of the hospital accusing it of medical negligence.

The deceased persons have since been buried at Dawatrim village near Assesewa.

Speaking to Starr News Eastern Regional Correspondent, Kojo Ansah, the DCE for Upper Manya, Felix Adjao, said during the meeting with the hospital authorities, they corroborated the incident but denied complaints of negligence.

The DCE, however said, the fundamental causes of such incidents at the facility could be linked to logistics/infrastructural challenges, inadequate Doctors at the facility as well as attitudinal issues which efforts are being made to address.

Alarming rate of maternal death

A total of 30 institutional maternal deaths were recorded in the Eastern Region between January to May this year. Though the figure is a reduction from 44 and 40 recorded same period in 2017 and 2016 respectively.

In 2017, a total of 109 maternal deaths were recorded in the region with at least 9 pregnant women dying every month. Audit report on the deaths indicated that 80% of the deaths were preventable. haemorrhage and High blood pressure are the top causes of maternal deaths in the region

Poor road networks, ineffective CHPS zones due to lack of logistics and inadequate ambulance for swift referrals are external challenges identified as having a negative effect on maternal health.

The Eastern Regional Coordinator of CHPS Services, Augustine Nartey bemoaned the high maternal mortality in the region with calls on stakeholders particularly Members of Parliament to use aspect of their common funds allocated them for health to support the CHPS zones to enable provide quality health care for their constituents in the rural areas including pregnant women.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah