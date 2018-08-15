2018 AWCON: LOC starts Bus Branding despite FIFA Ban Threat

The local organizing committee (LOC) of the 2018 Africa Women’s Nations Cup looked to have intensified their work to host the competition after branding buses expected to facilitate duties when the tournament begins.

Buses have already been branded with three months to go.

The hosting of the competition however remains in a balance as Ghana faces a FIFA ban following the impasse between the government and the Ghana Football Association.

Ghana will be stripped off the hosting rights should FIFA decide to ban the country.

The 2018 Africa Women’s Championship is expected to take place in November.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s team are currently in camp at Prampram preparing for the tournament.

