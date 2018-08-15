2019 AFCON Qualifier : Ghana’s opponent Kenya Name Squad

Kenya has named a strong squad ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The squad include Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama and Mc Donald Mariga of Spanish side Real Oviedo.

The two top players of the country have been included in the provisional 38-man squad for the match to be played at the MISC Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

Head coach of the side, Coach Sébastien Migne included 18 foreign-based players for the match against the Black Stars slated for September 8, 2018.

Kenya named the squad on Tuesday afternoon even though the match is in danger of not taking place because of the looming FIFA ban on Ghana over government interference in the sport.

Local based players are set to hit camp on September 2, 2018, ahead of the tie, with their foreign-based counterparts scheduled to link up with the team starting September 3, 2018.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Red Arrows, Zambia), Patrick Matasi (Tusker), Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia), Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari)

Defenders

Brian Mandela (Maritzburg, South Africa), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia), Joseph Okumu (AFC Ann Arbor, USA), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), Erick Ouma (Vasalund, Sweden), David Ochieng (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Abud Omar (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia) Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United)

Midfielders

Victor Wanyama (Totenham Hotspurs, England), Mc Donald Mariga (Real Oviedo, Spain), Clifton Miheso (Buildcon FC, Zambia), Paul Were (FC Kaisar, Kazakhstan), Ismael Gonzales (CF Fuenlabrada, Spain), Eric Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia), George Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Ovella Ochieng (Vasalund, Sweden), Jesse Were (Zesco, Zambia), Masud Juma (Un-attached), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka), Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz)uali

Source: Starr Sports