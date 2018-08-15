Anas #12: Three NSA Staff Interdicted

The Acting Director General of the National Sports Authority, Majeed Bawa, has revealed to Starr Sports that apart from the former DG of the NSA, Robert Sarfo Mensah, three other staff members of the NSA who were caught on tape in the Number 12 investigative piece have all been interdicted.

The NSA’s Ashanti Regional Sports Development Officer Joshua Mensah, NSA Public Relations Officer Frederica Mensah Davies and Patrick Agozor are the latest to have been interdicted pending investigations.

According to Bawa, these staff members would be restored to their positions if cleared of any wrongdoing government.

“The NSA has been associated with unpalatable issues and it is the reason why the public has lost trust because of the mere mention of NSA it all about corruption or visa issues. This will make the Authority clean and also will train our staff to have a different mentality moving forward,” Bawa told Starr Sports

Bawa will be acting till a substantive director is appointed for the position.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM