FIFA Ban: Ghana gov’t ‘rejects’ Deadline Date

Despite holding two earlier meetings, Ghana’s government says “it is desirous of further engagements with FIFA” to explain the “totality of the circumstances” which has informed the decision to wind up its national football association.

“We believe that GoG and FIFA should meet at our earliest convenience to explore a mutually acceptable route to achieving our common goal,” read part of an official response to Fifa’s letter giving the country an August 27 ultimatum to abandon the court process of liquidating the Ghana Football Association or incur an immediate suspension.

A copy of the 12-point letter signed by Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah and chanced upon by starrsportsgh.com indicated government is keen to avoid FIFA’s wrath but unwilling to heed to the request, reminding the world football governing body of its commitment to fighting “corruption and related criminal conduct”.

“It is our understanding from your letter under reference that “…the Bureau considers that the petition introduced by the Attorney General to the High Court of Justice to Start the liquidation process of the GFA constitutes an undue influence in the affairs of the GFA in contravention of art. 14 par. 1 i) and art. 19 par. 1 of the FIFA Statutes.” It is our further understanding that FIFA remains committed to purging football administration in Ghana of corruption and related criminal conduct, which objective is in accord with that of GoG,” point 11 of the Government of Ghana (GoG) response to FIFA stated.

In the letter, government justified it actions, as being necessitated by, among other reasons, the “massive expression of anger and outrage at the Ghana Football Association by the populace following the expose of widespread corruption, bribery, match-fixing and other forms of illegality” from the #Number12 documentary by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

It also indicated that “criminal investigations against some members, directors and officers of the GFA is currently ongoing in earnest” by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

Source:Starr Sports