Ghana Post officials pay courtesy call on Bekwai Chief

The Ghana Post Company has begun tagging of properties and buildings as well as the generation of digital addresses across the country as announced.

Some staff of Ghana Post are currently busy on the fields in the Brong Ahafo, Ashanti regions among others, helping out with the tagging of properties and generating digital addresses.

It is in this direction that a team of officials from the Ghana Post Company led by the Head of Corporate Communications, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe, yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Chief of Bekwai and Omanhene of the Bekwai Traditional Council, Nana Osei Kwadwo II.

The purpose of the visit, was meant among other things, to seek support from the chief and opinion leaders to rally behind this crucial exercise.

The Omanhene, Nana Osei Kwadwo II, commended Ghana Post management for the initiative pledging his full support for the ongoing project.

About 20 field agents wearing branded Ghana Post costumes were spotted among the Ghana Post team.

“This is part of efforts being made by Ghana Post to seek support from chiefs, queenmothers, community leaders, assemblymen, youth groups and households to give the company’s accredited agents the needed assistance and courtesy in the discharge of their duties,” Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe emphasised.

She added: “This also forms part of our efforts to educate every Ghanaian on how to generate a digital address for their respective homes and workplaces.”

The Digital Address system is providing an effective means of addressing every location and property to facilitate the implementation of key government policies and business transactions.

Ghana Post therefore encourages citizens who have not yet generated digital address for their homes and offices to take advantage of the exercise.

“The field agents will generate digital addresses for everyone and tag properties for individuals and organizations upon request. The general public is hereby informed that generation of the digital address is free, but tagging of properties attracts a fee of GHC50 for residential and GHC100 for commercial buildings,” she noted.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM