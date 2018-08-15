Ghana will find common grounds with FIFA – Oppong Nkrumah

Information minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says the government of Ghana will find a common ground after a successful dialogue with FIFA on Thursday over the threat to ban the country from all football-related activities.

The world football governing body has cautioned the country to withdraw the suit seeking to liquidate the Ghana Football Association.

FIFA has however given Ghana a timeline to withdraw the case or face sanctions.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Oppong Nkrumah promised government will resolve the issue amicably.

“Government and FIFA have agreed to meet in Switzerland on Thursday, August 16 at FIFA headquarters, to explore means by which the two parties can finalize arrangements on a mutually acceptable rout for the final face of resolving the issues in football administration in Ghana”.

Should FIFA ban Ghana, the country will not host the 2018 Africa Women’s Championship, the Black Satellites will not participate in the 2019 Africa Youth Championship in Niger and the Black Stars will not participate in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM