Gov’t reverses sale of vehicles to Soldiers

The government has reversed the sale of government vehicles to some military service personnel who served in various capacities at the Presidency during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regime.

The service personnel were authorized to purchase the vehicles that belong to the presidency by the then Chief of Staff (COS) Julius Debrah as “their end of service benefit although service personnel of all ranks are not entitled to such a privilege which is accorded to Political Appointees,” a letter ordering the retrieval of the vehicles stated.

The vehicles, the letter added are on the list of vehicles handed over to the current administration on January 7, 2017.

It is there, being requested the Service Personnel “surrender the vehicles” to the Military High Command for same to be returned to the Presidency on or before September 7 2018.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM