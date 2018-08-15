Gov’t to meet FIFA on Friday over ban threat

Government have requested to meet FIFA latest by Friday over a latest letter from the World’s Football governing body warning government to withdraw a Liquidation case with the Ghana Football Association.

The Attorney General as part of the investigation on GFA officials involved in Anas’s video documentary had sent the Nation’s football governing body to court for them to be liquidated.

This prompted FIFA who believe the action taken by the Attorney General breaches their codes which is government interference hence have called on the Ghana government to refrain from the action with immediate effect.

The letter also saw FIFA threatening a ban on Ghana should the country fail to settle the impasse within the next two weeks with a given date of August 27.

However a letter chanced on by Starr Sports indicate the Sports Ministry’s request to meet FIFA as soon as possible to give further explanations to their action.

The latter did not mention about a possible withdrawal of the Liquidation case.

