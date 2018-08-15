JB’s murder: Court to hear committal proceedings on Sept. 19

The Magistrate Court in Accra is expected to hear the committal proceedings of the case in which Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso, are being held for the death of the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, JB Dankwa Adu.

DSP George Amega informed the court Wednesday that the reviewed docket has been sent to the Attorney General’s Department and hoped at the next adjourned date the committal proceedings would be heard.

DAILY HERITAGE Court Correspondent, Muntalla Inusah who was in court reports that the court adjourned the case to September 19 while urging the investigator to ensure that the accused persons are in safe custody.

Nana Obiri Boahene, a member of the New Patriotic Party holding a watching brief for the party and the family described the prosecution’s message as “good news.”

“Upon the receipt of the information that a lot has been done and they forwarded the docket to the Attorney General’s office all of us are happy,” he told Inusah.

Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu was on Tuesday, February 9, 2016, stabbed to death at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

Two days after his murder, police arrested a first suspect, Daniel Asiedu, who allegedly confessed to committing the crime. Vincent Bossu, was later arrested as having conspired with Aseidu

Suspect dares NPP’s Obiri Boahen to come clean

Asiedu, in the last court, sitting challenged deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen to come clean over the death of the lawmaker.

At a very dramatic day in court on august 27 the accused person, who was not allowed to speak in court said Obiri Boahen knows what caused the death of the late MP and challenged him to come out and speak.

Reacting to the allegation of the accused person, he said he is not worried at all and that the accused should not be taken seriously.

“It is because of the lackadaisical attitude that the police have adopted in handling this matter that has given him the opportunity to be doing all these things else we would have finished with the prosecution,” he stated.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM