Samsung lines up Note9 pre-order packages

After a successful unboxing of its most flagship smartphone, Samsung Electronics has announced a special package for Ghanaian customers who will pre-order for the super powerful Galaxy Note9.

According to the tech manufacturer, pre-order for the device will begin 17th August till 6th September at all authorized Samsung shops across the country with customers having to make a deposit of GHs1000 to secure their devices and welcome pack which will contain to a free Wireless Charger, Dex Cable and Tripod, the offer will be available while stocks last.

“Pre-orders will require that customers make a deposit of GHs1000 in a selected shop of their choice to ensure they are the first to receive the Note9 and also the Welcome Pack which consist of a Wireless Charger, Dex Cable and Tripod, total gift bundle is valued at GHs500,” Samsung said in a short note.

It also revealed that the Note9 will be available in Ghana from 24th August in Midnight Black, Metallic Copper with matching S Pen and Ocean Blue with Yellow S Pen.

Key features of Note9

All Day Battery: Galaxy Note9’s 4,000mAh battery, the largest ever on a flagship Galaxy phone for long-lasting power to use all-day to talk, text, play games and watch movies from morning to night.

Store More, Delete Less: Galaxy Note9 will be available in 128GB and with the ability to insert an microSD card, giving you peace of mind knowing there is enough room for favorite photos, videos and apps.

Speed and Power: Galaxy Note9 is a super powerful smartphone with cutting-edge 10nm processor and support for the fastest network speeds available in the market (up to 1.2 gigabits per second) to stream and download without slowing down. Galaxy Note9 also includes an industry-leading and Samsung developed Water Carbon Cooling system and on-device AI-based performance adjusting algorithm to deliver the powerful yet stable performance.

The Evolution of the S Pen

Now with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support, the new S Pen delivers an entirely new way to use the Note. With just a click, it’s now possible to take selfies and group pictures, present slides, pause and play video, and more. Developers can even integrate the S Pen’s new, advanced BLE functionalities into their apps later this year.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM