Striking TTH staff turn away patients

Striking staff of the Tamale Teaching hospital are turning away patients from the facility, Starr News’ Northern regional correspondent Eliasu Tanko has reported.

The staff who have declared the strike include nurses and doctors at the teaching health centre.

“Health staff tell me more than 30 new patients including pregnant women and little children referred to Tamale Teaching Hospital have been turned away,” Tank reported from the hospital Wednesday morning.

The development comes after a vigilante group, Khandahar Boys, associated with the ruling New Patriotic Party stormed the office of the Chief Executive of the hospital and walked him out.

Although the CEO has resumed work, the staff are demanding that punitive action is taken against the culprits.

They are demanding among othe things “An immediate establishment of a police post to provide security for all staff and patients.

“The perpetrators of this lawlessness must render an unqualified apology to the C.E.O., all staff of TTH and patients.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be immediately arrested and arranged before a law court to face the full rigours of the laws.”

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Minister Salif Saeed has said the region has had enough of Kandahar boys and that he will crush them.

“In every situation, there are times that no matter the intermittent occurrence of it, there will be a final solution,” Mr Saeed who is also the Chairman of the Northern Regional Security Council told Starr Today’s Atiewin Mbillah-Lawson Tuesday.

“This is the time. We have to deal with this issue decisively and stop this lawlessness,” he declared, adding “We are not going to countenance this,” in reference to the recent savagery showcased by the notorious NPP hoodlums in the region.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM