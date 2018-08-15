TTH attack: Six Kandahar Boys arrested

Six members of the pro-NPP vigilante group Kamdahar boys have been arrested by a joint Police and military team in Tamale, Northern region.

The arrest comes days after the dreaded group stormed the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) and drove out the CEO of the facility Dr David Zaawumya Kolbila accusing him of being an NDC mole.

The men have been taken to regional Police Head office at Tamale for interrogation as investigations into the incident continues.

Doctors, Nurses and Midwives at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) have laid down their tools following the invasion of the facility by a vigilante group.

Dr Kolbila has since been reinstated by the Northern Regional Security Council led by the Minister Salifu Saeed with a promise to beef up security at the hospital to prevent the perennial disturbances instigated by party foot soldiers.

Announcing the strike action Tuesday, the Nurses and Midwives said in a statement that they “no longer feel safe” working at the facility despite the assurance from the Regional Minister.

“Many nurses, midwives and other staff have faced brutalities over the years in the hospital at the hands of these lawless groups.

“As nurses and midwives of the hospital, we do no longer feel safe working in the hospital in view of what happened on 13/08/18. If the C.E.O., who is the landlord of the hospital, could be manhandled in this manner, then we must take serious cover before these lawless persons turn on us,” said the statement.

They are thus “withdrawing their services in TTH with immediate effect until all the following conditions are met:

“An immediate establishment of a police post to provide security for all staff and patients.

“The perpetrators of this lawlessness must render an unqualified apology to the C.E.O., all staff of TTH and patients.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be immediately arrested and arranged before a law court to face the full rigours of the laws.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM