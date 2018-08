Young Afrobeat sensation, Jiggy Waz, has released the video of his latest single ‘ Sugar’

According to the TSK Record artist, the song projects the beauty of love and its importance in relationships.

‘ Sugar’ is his third video after the recent release of ‘ Camera ‘ which had massive airplay and will soon be premiered on Africa’s number one music video channel MTV Base.

The video was shot and directed by Gordon Appiah.

Watch video below

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Fiifi Brew