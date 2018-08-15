Water crisis looms in Koforidua

Residents of New Juaben and its environs in the Eastern Region could be hit with water stress soon following multiple damages on the transmission Pipeline that supplies raw water to the Bukunor Water Treatment Plant.

The Plant has since been shut down.

The incident which occurred Monday has left more than 200,000 residents and consumers without water.

Technicians and Engineers have been deployed to the scene to fix the problem. It is, however, not clear when the problem will be fixed.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional branch of Ghana Water Company Limited, Kwadwo Daase, 500mm of its High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipeline has been punctured at different sections, with power supply and fibre optic cable, serving the sensors to communicate between the intake at the lake and the plant at Bukunor Treatment Plant also destroyed.

“Water supply to the municipality and its environs experience shortage as a contractor has damaged the transmission line that carries raw water from Black Volta to our main plant at Bukunor. Our engineers and the contractor are on site to restore the line as soon as possible. The contractor who caused the damage was prospecting lime limestone,” he stated.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah