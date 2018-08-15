We’ll do everything to prevent FIFA Ban- GHALCA

President of the Ghana League Club Association, Kudjo Fianoo says his outfit has initiated moves in meeting with President Akufo Addo over the threat of a FIFA ban on Ghana football ahead of the deadline on August 27.

The world football governing body has issued an ultimatum for the government to withdraw its court case seeking to liquidate the Ghana FA or else face a ban from all football activities on the said date.

GHALCA, a welfare association of league clubs in its meeting on Tuesday resolved to take steps in meeting President Akufo Addo to convince him into getting the state to withdraw its case in order to prevent the ban.

“Since the Anas expose we delayed in meeting the presidency and taking some decision. We had planned to do everything in our interest to prevent the ban before the letter came in. Whatever we will do from now to prevent the ban is on course”, Fianoo told Starr Sports.

A ban will mean that Ghana will no longer take part in international competitions as well as any football interactions with member associations of FIFA.

Source: Starr Sports