AMA, TMA team up to clean up Accra-Tema Motorway

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in collaboration with Tema Metropolitan Assembly and Adenta, Ashiaman, Ayawaso West Municipal Assemblies has begun an exercise to clear squatters who have taken over portions of the Accra- Tema motorway.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, who toured the area with the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive and Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) from Adenta, Ashiaman and the newly created Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly on Monday cautioned all squatters along the stretch to vacate the area or face possible eviction.

Mr. Adjei Sowah expressed worries over how every available land reserved in the city has been encroached on and how these squatter settlements were contributing to the existing poor sanitation condition on the motorway.

He noted that persons who occupy these structures engage in open defecation and unauthorized dumping of solid waste along the stretch.

He pointed out that some of the structures to be pulled down includes wooden sharks which were serving as accommodation for squatters, mechanic shops and taxi ranks.

The tour which lasted for about 3 hours also saw the evacuation of refuse deposited on the shoulders of the motorway by some private waste collectors popularly called Bola Taxis.

Raphael Wenba, 35, a Beninese and Sammy Adjei, 19, a loading attendant with Cave and Gardens, producers of ‘8pm Alcoholic Beverage’, who were caught in an act of open defecation were also arrested and are expected to be arraigned before court on Tuesday.

Awudu Yaro, a self-acclaimed chief of ‘Cambodia’ an illegal settlement was also asked to ensure the immediate clearing of refuse generated and indiscriminate dumping along his catchment area or the settlement would be cleared as part of the exercise.

