Better Your Countries – Bawumia to GAFCSC Graduands

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has charged members of the 2017/18 graduation class of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) to ensure that they use all the knowledge and skills they have acquired during their study effectively for the benefit of their respective countries.

Speaking at the College’s joint graduation ceremony of the Senior Division Course 39 and MSc, Defense and International Politics (MDIP) held at the Otu Barracks, Teshie, Dr Bawumia said the officers and civilians drawn from about seven countries in Africa, who have had the opportunity to study at the College must remain, worthy ambassadors of the college, as they return to their countries.

“Let the knowledge you have gained here be noticeable in your workplaces and in your lives’ endeavours. Be very diligent, and let the tenets of loyalty, leadership, time management and the sense of responsibility instilled in you be evident in whatever you do,” admonished Dr Bawumia.

Support for the College

The government he said will continue to support the college with all the resources it needs to ensure that it maintains its status as one of the learning centres of excellence on the African continent.

In his address, Commandant of the College, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, entreated members of Course 39 and the graduating MDIP students to be exemplary torchbearers of the institution in all their endeavours wherever they may find themselves in the professional space.

Awards

Overall, 56 officers from Ghana, Togo, Rwanda, South Africa, Zambia, Liberia, Tanzania, Sierra Leone and Nigeria, graduated from the Senior Division Course 39. Forty-three civilians constituted the list of the third batch of students who graduated with a Master of Science in Defence and International Politics.

Ten officers received awards in Course 39 with the overall best award, Honour of Graduate, going to Major Ibrahim Ali, of the Ghana Army. Major EK Poky received the first award for achieving the best Commandant’s Research Paper. The overall best award in the Master of Science in Defence and International Politics programme, as well as the best dissertation award, went to Bekai Benjamin.

