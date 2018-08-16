EISA Awards: Nokia 7 plus adjudged Consumer Smartphone of the Year

Nokia 7 plus has been adjudged as the Consumer Smartphone of the Year by the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA).

The EISA Awards are judged by the world’s largest independent panel comprising over 55 of the most respected specialist magazines and websites. They collectively praised the Nokia 7 plus for its striking design, powerful performance and impressive imaging capabilities, after testing it against stiff competition in one of the most sought-after categories at the awards.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, says: “The Nokia 7 plus was designed to deliver everything we stand for as a company so we are absolutely thrilled to see that it resonates with industry experts. We strive to create smartphones with the perfect blend of power, photography features and a stylish design across all price points.

“The Nokia 7 plus is the embodiment of our mission to deliver devices that are as beautiful as they are powerful, all at an extraordinary price point. With the Nokia 7 plus now recognised by such an esteemed association as EISA, we are proving that it is possible to deliver world-class style and substance in one powerful device.”

Nokia 7 plus: the flagship hero for everyone

Made for creators to deliver stunning content, the Nokia 7 plus is a true hero in the Nokia smartphone range. Combining innovative optical hardware and imaging algorithms, the Nokia 7 plus captures moments into photos that are true to life. Dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics combine an ultra-sensitive 12MP wide-angle primary camera for impressive performance in both low-light and extra bright conditions and a secondary 13MP sensor that delivers 2x optical zoom for the moments when you wish you were closer.

The Nokia 7 plus boasts Pro Camera mode which lets you take pictures like a pro by giving you quick and easy manual control over advanced camera settings like white balance, focus, ISO, shutter speed and exposure.

With its impressive 16MP front-facing camera with ZEISS optics, the Nokia 7 plus adapts to low light conditions by increasing light sensitivity to guarantee picture-perfect selfies. Enhanced Dual-Sight harnesses the front and back cameras simultaneously to capture the ultimate #Bothie and keep it safe with unlimited photo and video uploads to Google Photos. Three microphones capture immersive 360° Nokia spatial audio to match your 4K video, helping transport your audience to the centre of the action and creating content worthy of the big screen.

Optimised for maximum performance at all times, it delivers an amazing 2-day battery life. With its gently curved back and slim edges, the Nokia 7 plus gives you a big-screen experience in a comfortable, stylish package while the vivid 6-inch 18:9 Full HD+ display makes the Nokia 7 plus perfect for browsing, social media consumption, gaming and entertainment.

Design, innovation and technology

The EISA Awards see experts from across the globe voting in categories including Photography, Hi-fi Home Theatre and Mobile devices. All products nominated for an EISA Award undergo a comprehensive multi-step judging process including intensive tests to rate their technology, design and innovation. Products that pass these rigorous tests are shortlisted in their respective categories which are proof of their world-class credentials. Having excelled across the board, the Nokia 7 plus was voted as the leading consumer smartphone in the Mobile Device category and will receive the EISA Award for 2018-19.

A list of all award winners is available on the EISA website. The winning products will be presented during IFA, the world’s largest consumer electronics fair, held in Berlin in the period 31 August to 5 September.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com