Ghana honours J.H Mensah with state burial Aug. 17

The late Statesman and NPP Stalwart, Joseph Henry Mensah, who died on July 12, 2018, will be given a state burial on Friday, August 17, 2018 at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

Details of the funeral arrangements are as follows:

– Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 6pm, there shall be a Church Service at Christ the King Parish, Accra.

-Friday, August 17, 2018 at 6am, his remains shall be laid in state at the International Conference Centre for the general public to file pass. This shall followed by a Memorial Service to be observed at the same venue.

Burial shall take place at the New Military Cemetary. Thereafter,the final funeral rites shall be held at the forecourt of the state house .

In attendance, shall be President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama, leadership of the New Patriotic Party and Representatives of all political parties, members of the Diplomatic Corps as well as other leading members of past and present governments among other dignitaries, according to a statement released by the NPP.

“The NPP, on behalf of the bereaved family and government and people of Ghana, is inviting the general public to grace this solemn occasion and pay their last respect to the man described as the Father of National Development Planning in the country and former Finance and Senior Minister,” the statement added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM