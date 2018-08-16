GII boss chairs Special Prosecutor board

Members of the governing board of the Office of the Special Prosecutor have elected the Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Linda Ofori Kwafo, as their Chairperson.

She will hold that position for three years.

Mrs. Kwafo has explained her new role does not conflict with her anti-graft activities at GII hence there is no need to resign.

“It is not a full-time role,” she stated.

The Governing Body of the OSP include the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, the Deputy Special Prosecutor, Cynthia Lamptey, Representative of the Audit Service, Addae Wireko-TawiahRepresentative of the Police Service, Director of Police CID, Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah, Representative of the Economic and Organized Crime Office, Charles Nana Antwi, Representative of the Financial Intelligence Centre, Kofi Boadi Boakye, Representative of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative, Charles Ayamdoo. The others the nominee of the Minister responsible for National Security, Kwaku Domfeh and the female representative of the Anti-Corruption Civil Society Organizations, Linda Ofori-Kwafo.

Statutory provision

Section five (5) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017, (Act 959) provides that the Governing Body of the Office is a Board consisting of the Special Prosecutor, Deputy Special Prosecutor, one Representative of the Audit Service not below the rank of a Director nominated by the Auditor General, one Representative of the Police Service not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police nominated by the Inspector General of Police, one Representative of the Economic and Organized Crime Office not below the rank of a Director nominated by the Executive Director, one Representative of the Financial Intelligence Centre not below the rank of a Director nominated by the Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Intelligence Centre, one Representative of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice not below the rank of a Director nominated by the Commissioner of Human Rights and Administrative Justice.

The others are one person with background in intelligence and not below the rank of a Director nominated by the Minister responsible for National Security and one person who is a female representing the Anti-Corruption Civil Society Organizations.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM