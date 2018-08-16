Non-formal education staff lament non-payment of July salary

Staff of Non-Formal Education Division under the Ministry of Education are agitating over the non-payment of their July Salary.

The situation has created anxiety among staff who are calling on the government to pay them or be hit with an industrial action.

Starr New has learnt that all workers under Non-Formal Education division in the Eastern Region have not been paid their July salaries despite several efforts to get it paid.

Starr News has also gathered that the non-payment of July Salaries seems to be nationwide issue.

Some of the affected staff say as breadwinners, the situation is having negative effect on their families.

The Non-Formal Education Division was established to Co-ordinate non-formal activities and offer quality and equitable lifelong learning opportunities for youth and adults outside formal education and functional literacy and skills development programmes across Ghana.

The programme’s development objective is to increase the number of functionally literate adults in Ghana. However, the Division has over the years been neglected by successive governments. The Non-Formal Education Division lacks funding and logistics to carry out its mandate effectively but staff continue to improvise with the scarce resources at their disposal to work.

According UNESCO, in 2015, adult literacy rate for Ghana was 76.6 %. This is an increase from 57.9 % in 2000 with an average annual rate of 15.30 %.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kojo Ansah