Normalization Committee should be free of NPP faithfuls- Takyi Arhin

By Starrfmonline

Veteran football administrator Takyi Arhin has advised government not to constitute FIFA’s Normalization Committe with NPP loyalist.

Arhin’s call comes at the back of  a release issued after the hurriedly arranged meeting following a threat by the football governing body to ban Ghana, stated that “the GoG shall take steps to discontinue the process for the winding up of the Ghana Football Association.”

The government officials also agreed to set up a normalisation committee to run football in Ghana until the crisis are fully resolved.

But Arhin is cautioning government on the constitution of the committee

“I just want to caution the Sports Minister not to bring NPP members on board but genuine people with integrity and knowledgeable football people  because this is not a party affair, this is football and football must be the winner at the end of the day”, Arhin told Starr Sports

Football activities in Ghana have been brought to a standstill due to an indefinite suspension on all matches after a recent investigative documentary exposed corrupt and match-fixing activities of top officials and referees.

The deadlock necessitated the meeting between government and Fifa officials on Thursday amid fears of a looming ban over “interference”.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

