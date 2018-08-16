Sammi Awuku set for greatness in politics – Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has tipped the National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammi Awuku for greatness in politics.

“I am sure you can do it because I have known you for quite some time. You are a virtual son of mine so I am blessing you on this occasion. I am expecting like something very high from you so don’t disappoint,” said Kufuor.

“I believe he’s got the potential and capabilities to realise it. We need young men like him…he’s competent and has got the makings of a successful political leader.”

“But he must work for it,” Kufuor stated Wednesday on Starr Chat when Awuku took his turn on the award-winning personality profile show.

On his part, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa described the NPP National Organiser who is also the Board Chair of National Youth Employment Agency (NYEA) as “very humble” and “charismatic.”

According to him, “The first time I saw him I knew he was going to go far if he decided to take up politics.”

“I am so proud of him. I am proud of what he has achieved. As Youth Organizer of the [New Patriotic Party], he did a phenomenal job. You have to give it to him. He knew how to mobilize the youth, how to strike a chord, blend with them.

“And, I think that it comes from the experiences we share in Commonwealth Hall, in student politics at the University of Ghana. Sometimes people underrate student politics, but I must say that it is a very good preparatory ground and I am not surprised that he is now the National Organiser of the [New Patriotic Party],” he told Starr Chat host Bola Ray.

He continued, “This is somebody who I can tell you Bola that he is going places. I would have wished he was in my party the NDC.”

