Talented Wendy Shay can go places – Awuku

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party Sammy Awuku has endorsed new controversial female artiste Wendy Shay of Rufftown records.

The ‘Uber Driver’ singer, according to Awuku can go places if she is managed well by her record label.

“There is this new kid on the block, this Wendy Shay girl…I think if she is well managed, you know Ebony was phenomenal and a great talent that we have lost but I think if she [Wendy] manages herself well she will go places,” Awuku told host Bola Ray on Starr Chat Wednesday.

Wendy Shay known for songs such as ‘Bedroom Commando’ and ‘Uber Driver’ is the latest artiste by Rufftown Records who also managed sensational singer Ebony until her tragic death in February this year.

The singer has been accused of trying to model her career like the late hitmaker Ebony Reigns.

But she has consistently shot down such suggestions. With the help of her manager Bullet, the artiste has fought against the pressures of coming out of the shadows of Ebony.

