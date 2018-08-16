TTH: Doctors, Nurses, Midwives call off strike

Health officials at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) including Doctors, lab technicians, nurses and midwives have called off their strike.

The Health officials on Tuesday, August 14, laid down their tools following the invasion of the facility by a vigilante group affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kandahar Boys.

The group on Monday August 13 invaded the medical facility, locking up the office of the Chief Executive of the facility Dr David Zaawumya Kolbila after allegedly assaulting and walking him out of the office.

Dr Kolbila has since been reinstated by the Northern Regional Security Council led by the Minister Salifu Saeed.

The action of the vigilante group associated with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) led to the declaration by the health officials that “they no longer feel safe working at the facility”, swiftly withdrawing their services in TTH until all the following conditions are met:

“An immediate establishment of a police post to provide security for all staff and patients.

“The perpetrators of this lawlessness must render an unqualified apology to the C.E.O., all staff of TTH and patients.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be immediately arrested and arranged before a law court to face the full rigours of the laws.”

After a series of meetings and assurances from the Regional Minister and what they described as positive steps, the health officials called off their strike.

“We are also looking into the fact that a lot of people, especially the Regent of Dagbon has spoken to us and a lot of appeals from the general public and we heed to these calls. So we are calling off the strike,” a representative of the Ghana Medical Association told Joy News.

Meanwhile, the police have released four of the Kandahar Boys who were arrested in connection with the chaos at the TTH.

The police, according to Starr News’ Northern regional correspondent Eliasu Tanko, conducted screening Thursday morning upon which the suspects were released.

Tanko said hospital officials failed to connect any of the suspects to the crime where the CEO of the hospital Dr David Zaawumya Kolbila was locked out.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM