U-20 WWC: Nigeria crash out

Spain booked their spot in the semi-finals of the 2018 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in France on Thursday after a 2-1 defeat of Nigeria’s Falconets.

First-half goals from Aitana Bonmati and Patri Guijarro gave Spain victory in the quarter-final match.

On an overcast afternoon at the Stade Guy-Piriou in Concarneau, it was Spain that made their early advantage count by breaking the deadlock before the quarter-hour mark through captain Bonmati.

Her fine left-footed shot from the edge of the Nigeria box gave goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie little chance of preventing them falling behind.

Bonmati nearly had a second with a free-kick that struck the underside of the Nigerian crossbar and bounced away to safety, while Eva Navarro forced a point-blank save from Nnadozie moments later.

Spain eventually doubled their lead before the break.

Guijarro scored her fifth goal of France 2018 after getting on the end of Maite Oroz’s free-kick into the West African side’s box and scoring from close range.

Having struggled to create much in the first half, the Super Falconets responded with a goal just before the hour mark.

Peace Efih’s forward run saw her pick out Rasheedat Ajibade on the left side.

Her low shot forced a diving Catalina Coll to direct the ball into the path of an unmarked Efih, who duly converted into an empty Spanish goal.

Though they halved their deficit, Nigeria were unable to find an equaliser, as Spain saw out the remainder of the contest to reach the last four of this competition.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the European side are reaching the semi-finals for the first time.

