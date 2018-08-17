All set for maiden Kasapa Prayer Walk Saturday

The host of ‘Anidaso‘ on Kasapa 102.5Fm, Evangelist Agyenim Boateng will lead an interdenominational group, comprising believers and non-believers to undertake the maiden edition of Kasapa Prayer Walk on Saturday, August 18, 2018.

The walk which aims at promoting the health and physical well-being of participants will begin at the former Kasapa Fm Car Park, Adabraka and will go through some principal streets of Accra, and end at the starting point.

Kasapa Prayer Walk will be preceded by an aerobics and warm-up session at 5:00 a.m. at the same starting point.

Participants are expected to come along with Borges Olive Oil for a spiritual exercise. Renowned men of God will lead the spiritual exercise for ten prayer topics at every one-kilometre walk.

