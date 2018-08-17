Bawumia in Mecca for Hajj

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, departed Accra for Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Friday 17th August, 2018 to perform the Islamic pilgrimage of Hajj.

Dr. Bawumia, accompanied by his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia, will join thousands of Ghanaians and millions of Muslims around the world in performing this year’s Hajj.

The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and fulfils one of the conditions for total submission to the will of Allah.

He returns to Ghana on Monday 27th August, 2018.

A total of 5, 536 pilgrims are expected to be flown from Ghana to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage this year.

The first batch of 601 prospective Muslim pilgrims from the three regions of the north were on Sunday, August 5, airlifted directly from the Tamale International Airport to Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrims were flown in two batches by the Saudi Airline.

In all about 2,167 pilgrims are expected to fly from Tamale in Saudi Arabia in seven batches from Sunday, August 5, to Wednesday, August 8, 2018, while 3,369 of the prospective pilgrims are to be flown from the Kotoka International Airport in Accra to Jedda in 11 batches.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM