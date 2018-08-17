Empire FM unveils ‘Tadifest’ to welcome Christmas

The leading urban radio brand in the Western and Central regions, Empire FM has sent shock waves down the streets of its coverage space following the announcement of a new initiative dubbed ‘TADIFEST’.

TadiFest is a catalogue of outdoor events put together by Empire FM a prominent brand under the EIB Network umbrella to usher in and celebrate the yuletide in earnest.

TadiFest will take place between December 15 and December 25 with 5 big events penciled for 4 days within the earlier mentioned period.

It entails a Western Music Show Night, massive Oil City Carnival, Health Walk, a clean up exercise and many more.

The official announcement was made on radio by the Sales and Marketing manager of the station, Enoch Asare AKA Feeling Daddy.

He explained that TADIFEST will be an annual event and is here to stay.

He went further to disclose that the initiative will light up Sekondi Takoradi and take celebration of the yuletide a notch higher.

The event will be partnered by all media brands under the EIB Network comprising GHOne TV, Starr 103.5 FM, Agoo TV, Agoo FM, Radio 360, Ultimate FM, Abusua FM, Kasapa FM etc.

Below are events lined up to mark ‘Tadifest 2018’